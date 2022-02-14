Russian Figure Skater Kamila Valieva Cleared To Compete

Watch VideoRussian teenager Kamila Valieva has been cleared to compete in the women's figure skating competition at the Winter Olympics despite failing a pre-Games drug test, setting her up for an attempt at a second gold medal.
Whatever happens on the ice, Valieva will not get a medal ceremony moment in Beijing. Nor will any...
