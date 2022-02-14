Flight Attendant Hits Unruly Passenger In Head With Coffee Pot

Watch VideoAn unruly passenger forced an American Airlines flight heading from Los Angeles to Washington, D.C., on Sunday to divert to Kansas City International Airport in Missouri.
A flight attendant hit the passenger in the head with a coffee pot after the passenger attempted to break into the cockpit.
Charles Dayoub, an...
Watch VideoAn unruly passenger forced an American Airlines flight heading from Los Angeles to Washington, D.C., on Sunday to divert to Kansas City International Airport in Missouri.