On Parkland Commemoration, Biden Urges Congress On Gun Control

Watch VideoFour years after 17 people were gunned down at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, President Joe Biden says his administration stands with the advocates working to end gun violence and is urging the nation to uphold the "solemn obligation" to "keep each other safe."