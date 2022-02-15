Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes To Host Oscars

Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes To Host Oscars

Newsy

Published

Watch VideoAfter three years without a host, the Oscars are making up for lost time with three hosts for this year's awards: Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes are set to host the 94th Academy Awards, producer Will Packer said Tuesday.

Reports say that each actor will be responsible for one hour of the three-hour...

Full Article