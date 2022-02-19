Watch VideoU.S. President Joe Biden said Friday that he is “convinced” Russian President Vladimir Putin has decided to invade Ukraine, including an assault on the capital, as tensions spiked along the militarized border with attacks that the West called “false-flag” operations meant to establish a pretext for...Full Article
Biden Is 'Convinced' Putin Has Decided To Invade Ukraine
