Harris Warns Russia Of Unprecedented Sanctions If It Invades

Watch VideoU.S. Vice President Kamala Harris warned Russia on Saturday that it will face "unprecedented" financial costs if it invades Ukraine and predicted that such an attack would draw European allies closer to the United States.
