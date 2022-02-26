Watch VideoRussian President Vladimir Putin is the latest target of sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine, with the United States, Canada and European allies announcing they are adding direct measures against him and his foreign minister. Russia on Saturday warned it could react by opting out of its last remaining nuclear arms...Full Article
Sanctions Swing Toward Putin Himself As Ukraine Anger Grows
Newsy0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
U.S., Europe Agree To Freeze Assets Of Russia's Putin, Lavrov
Newsy
Watch VideoWith a military intervention in Ukraine off the table, and countries around the world looking to heap more financial..
-
Sanctions swing toward Putin himself as anger grows over Ukraine invasion
Belfast Telegraph
-
World leaders focus on how to punish Russia over Ukraine
SeattlePI.com