Fleeing To The Border: Some 120,000 Ukrainians Seek Refuge

Watch VideoTens of thousands of Ukrainians rushed to the borders as invading Russian troops pressed their advance into Ukraine and toward the country's capital Saturday in Europe's largest ground war since World War II.
Some walked many miles through the night while others fled by train, car or bus, forming lines miles long at...
