State Dept.: Brittney Griner Considered Wrongfully Detained In Russia

Watch VideoThe Biden administration has determined that WNBA star Brittney Griner is being wrongfully detained in Russia, meaning the United States will more aggressively work to secure her release even as the legal case against her plays out, the State Department said Tuesday.
"The U.S. government will continue to undertake...
