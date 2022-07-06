White House: President Biden Has Read Griner Letter Pleading For Help

Watch VideoBrittney Griner's appeal to President Joe Biden in a handwritten letter continued to garner reaction Tuesday after the WNBA All-Star acknowledged she feared never returning home and asked the president not "forget about me and the other American Detainees."
Griner's letter was delivered through her representatives...
