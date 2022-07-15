Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Sworn In As Interim President

Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Sworn In As Interim President

Newsy

Published

Watch VideoSri Lanka's prime minister was sworn in Friday as interim president until Parliament elects a successor to Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who fled abroad and resigned after mass protests over the country’s economic collapse.

Lawmakers were to convene Saturday to choose a new leader who would serve the remainder of...

Full Article