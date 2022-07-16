Bordeaux Blazes Rage, Firefighting Pilot Killed In Portugal

Watch VideoStrong winds and hot, dry weather are frustrating French firefighters' efforts to contain a huge wildfire that raced across pine forests in the Bordeaux region Saturday for a fifth straight day, one of several scorching Europe this week.
Among the worst fires have been in Portugal, where the pilot of a firefighting...
Watch VideoStrong winds and hot, dry weather are frustrating French firefighters' efforts to contain a huge wildfire that raced across pine forests in the Bordeaux region Saturday for a fifth straight day, one of several scorching Europe this week.