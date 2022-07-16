2 Kids Among 6 Dead In Montana Highway Pileup, 8 Others Hurt

Watch VideoTwo children are among the six people who died in a Montana pileup after a Friday evening dust storm caused blackout conditions on Interstate 90, a major route in both Montana and the Western U.S.
Montana Highway Patrol Sgt. Jay Nelson said investigators so far have found no other factors that contributed to the...
Watch VideoTwo children are among the six people who died in a Montana pileup after a Friday evening dust storm caused blackout conditions on Interstate 90, a major route in both Montana and the Western U.S.