An Indianapolis doctor who performed an abortion on a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio took the first step toward suing Indiana's attorney general for defamation.Dr Caitlin Bernard, an Indianapolis obstetrician-gynaecologist who...Full Article
US abortion doctor signals suing Indiana Attorney General over comments
Indiana Doctor's Lawyer Tells AG To Halt False Statements
Newsy
Watch VideoA lawyer on Friday emailed the Indiana state's attorney general asking him to stop spreading false or misleading..