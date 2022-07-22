New York GOP Gubernatorial Nominee Lee Zeldin Attacked At Rally

Watch VideoA man brandishing a sharp object who attacked U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin as the Republican candidate for New York governor delivered a speech in western New York has been charged with attempted assault.
“I’m OK,” Zeldin said in a statement after the incident Thursday. “Fortunately, I was able to grab his wrist and...
