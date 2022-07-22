Biden's COVID Symptoms Improve; WH Shows Him Working Phones

Watch VideoFor more than a year, President Joe Biden's ability to avoid the coronavirus seemed to defy the odds. When he finally did test positive, the White House was ready. It set out to turn the diagnosis into a "teachable moment" and dispel any notion of a crisis.
"The president does what every other person in America does...
Watch VideoFor more than a year, President Joe Biden's ability to avoid the coronavirus seemed to defy the odds. When he finally did test positive, the White House was ready. It set out to turn the diagnosis into a "teachable moment" and dispel any notion of a crisis.