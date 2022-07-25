Pope arrives in Canada on tour of 'penance' for indigenous abuse
Pope Francis landed in Canada to kick off a week-long trip centering around his apology on behalf of the Roman Catholic Church.
#romancatholicchurch #popefrancis
In Canada, between 1881 and 1996, more than 150,000 indigenous children were separated from their families and brought to..