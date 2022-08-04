Second survey shows Liz Truss ahead of Rishi Sunak in UK PM race

A new survey of members of the governing Conservative Party shows Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is firmly ahead of rival Rishi Sunak in the race to replace Boris Johnson as the British Prime Minister.The survey of Tory members who will be electing a new leader to take charge at 10 Downing Street from September 5 released on Wednesday night by the ConservativeHome website found that 58 per cent of those polled back Truss.