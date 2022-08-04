Parkland Jury Making Rare Visit To Bloodied School Building

Watch VideoJurors in the trial of a Florida gunman were taken to see the still blood-spattered rooms of a three-story building at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Thursday, an extremely rare visit to a crime scene sealed off since he murdered 14 students and three staff members four years ago.
