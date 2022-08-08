Britney Spears addresses Kevin Federline's claims about her relationship with their sons
Britney Spears is saddened by her ex-husband's recent comments about her relationship with their teenage sons.
#britneyspears #kevinfederline
Britney Spears' husband Sam Asghari slammed Kevin Federline after the singer's ex claimed the former couple's sons have chosen not..
The star's ex-husband Kevin Federline sat down for a tell-all interview about Britney and their sons.