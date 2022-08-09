Los Angeles Prosecutors Assembling Grand Jury In Sheriff Kneeling Case

Watch VideoLos Angeles prosecutors are assembling a grand jury to investigate the sheriff's department's handling of an incident in which a deputy knelt on an inmate's head and kept his knee there for three minutes.
"We don't have time for this internal, let-me-see-if-we-can-blow-up-the-sheriff-somehow nonsense," Los...
Watch VideoLos Angeles prosecutors are assembling a grand jury to investigate the sheriff's department's handling of an incident in which a deputy knelt on an inmate's head and kept his knee there for three minutes.