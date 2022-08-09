Lawyer Says Giuliani Won't Testify Tuesday In Georgia Election Probe

Watch VideoRudy Giuliani will not appear as scheduled Tuesday before a special grand jury in Atlanta that's investigating whether former President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to interfere in the 2020 general election in Georgia, his lawyer said.
A judge last month had ordered Giuliani, a Trump lawyer and former New...
Watch VideoRudy Giuliani will not appear as scheduled Tuesday before a special grand jury in Atlanta that's investigating whether former President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to interfere in the 2020 general election in Georgia, his lawyer said.