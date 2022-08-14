Iranian newspapers praised Sir Salman Rushdie's "brave and dutiful" attacker for attempting to carry out the religious edict to kill the author of The Satanic Verses and send him "to Hell".Rushdie, 75, was stabbed in the neck and...Full Article
Salman Rushdie stabbed: Iran's media glorifies attack on author in New York
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Salman Rushdie stabbing: Attack on author in New York was 'preplanned' - prosecutor
New Zealand Herald
The man accused of the stabbing attack on Salman Rushdie pleaded not guilty on Saturday to attempted murder and assault charges in..
-
Prosecutor: Stab Attack On Salman Rushdie Was 'Preplanned'
Newsy
-
Canadian literary figures stress right to free speech after Salman Rushdie attack
CBC.ca
-
News24.com | UPDATE | Salman Rushdie suspect charged with attempted murder, 'had extremist sympathies'
News24
-
Salman Rushdie: Author believed fatwa was old and life relatively normal
BBC News
Advertisement
More coverage
Salman Rushdie ‘is on ventilator and may lose an eye’ after NY attack
BANG Showbiz
Controversial author Sir Salman Rushdie is "likely" to lose an eye and remains on a ventilator after being stabbed at an event in..
Salman Rushdie suspect had Shiite extremist sympathies: reports
Sydney Morning Herald