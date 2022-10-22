Russia-Ukraine war latest: what we know on day 241 of the invasion
Published
US defence secretary Lloyd Austin holds rare talks with Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu
#ukraine #sergeishoigu #lloydaustin
Published
US defence secretary Lloyd Austin holds rare talks with Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu
#ukraine #sergeishoigu #lloydaustin
Watch VideoEuropean Union leaders were heading into a two-day summit Thursday with opposing views on whether, and how, the bloc..
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union has shown rock-solid unity in confronting Russia over its war in Ukraine, but EU leaders lack..