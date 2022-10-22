CDC Director Rochelle Walensky tests positive for COVID-19
Published
CDC Director Rochelle Walensky tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday night. She is self-isolating and will attend her meetings remotely.
#cdc #director #rochellewalensky
Published
CDC Director Rochelle Walensky tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday night. She is self-isolating and will attend her meetings remotely.
#cdc #director #rochellewalensky
Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, tested positive for Covid-19 on..