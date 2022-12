High-flying stocks got a reality check in 2022 as investors decided to dump richly valued companies amid rising interest rates, surging inflation, slowing growth, and fear of a recession. All of these factors that have sent the stock market into bear territory this year. But 2023 could turn out to…



#matterport #federalreserves #mttr #fortunebusinessinsights #twitter #tesla #cloudflare #elonmusks