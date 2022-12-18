All the shocking World Cup moments you probably missed from Qatar 2022

The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar will be remembered by soccer fans as a showcase of the good, the bad and the ugly sides of the beautiful game. While on the pitch Lionel Messi ended his long wait for a World Cup, off it the tournament was embroiled in any number of controversies, from the reported…



#eerieworldcupprediction #northwaleslive #argentina #raminrezaeian #premierleague #qatari #manofmatchaward #iran #havertz #mexicanfurydespite