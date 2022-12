British TV personality Piers Morgan was mercilessly trolled online in the wake of Argentina's thrilling win over France in the FIFA World Cup final after he wished for Lionel Messi to lose, maintaining that Cristiano Ronaldo is the "greatest of all time," or "GOAT." Ahead of the final match in…



#qatar #worldcupfinal #ronaldo #worldcup #piersmorgan #twitter #cristiano #congrats #manchesterunited #angeldimaria