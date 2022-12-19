A GOP strategist says Mike Pence 'could not go to a Trump rally and be safe' and calls the former VP 'a relic'

Former Vice President Mike Pence. AP Photo/Kevin Wolf A GOP strategist told Politico that Mike Pence "could not go to a Trump rally and be safe." After Jan. 6, Pence has both chided Trump and sought to endear himself to conservative base voters. Pence continues to tease a potential 2024…



#charlotte #georgia #karen #briankemp #adamwren #pence #apphotokevinwolf #mikepence #joebidens #bulwark