U.S. Asks Supreme Court To End Asylum Limits, With A Short Delay

U.S. Asks Supreme Court To End Asylum Limits, With A Short Delay

Newsy

Published

Watch VideoTexas dispatched National Guard troops to the border, and San Diego businesses anticipated a wave of Christmas shoppers from Mexico, as tens of thousands of asylum-seekers at the border waited for a Supreme Court ruling that could allow them to enter the United States.

The U.S. government asked the Supreme Court not...

Full Article