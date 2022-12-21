U.S. Asks Supreme Court To End Asylum Limits, With A Short Delay

Watch VideoTexas dispatched National Guard troops to the border, and San Diego businesses anticipated a wave of Christmas shoppers from Mexico, as tens of thousands of asylum-seekers at the border waited for a Supreme Court ruling that could allow them to enter the United States.
The U.S. government asked the Supreme Court not...
