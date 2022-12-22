Why Do We Play With Dreidels On Hanukkah?

Watch VideoStarting December 18 Jewish people around the world celebrate Hanukkah by singing songs, lighting candles, eating latkes and playing dreidel. But why do we play with this little top during the holiday? It goes back to the second century when the Greek empire ruled over Israel.
