LISTEN: Steve Young Finds Out During Live Radio Interview That Deal Between San Fransisco Giants And Carlos Correa Fell Apart

During a radio interview, hall-of-fame quarterback Steve Young found out that a deal between the San Francisco Giants and Carlos Correa fell apart. Tuesday afternoon, the Giants announced they would not hold a press conference to introduce Carlos Correa as their next shortstop. The Giants did not…



#espn #correas #steveyoung #copeland #listen #tomtolbert #greenbay #giant #adamcopeland #newyorkmets