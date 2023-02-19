Trump's Niece May Hate Nikki Haley More Than Her Uncle, Says She 'Will Never Be President' In Tweet Tirade
Published
Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley’s official announcement regarding her candidacy for the Republican presidential nomination has elicited a mixed response from politicians, analysts and the public. What Happened: Mary Trump, the niece of former President Donald Trump, was highly critical…
#southcarolina #nikkihaleys #marytrump #donaldtrump #nimratahaley #antiamerican #marytrumpshow #daniellemoodie #trumpvs #marytrumps