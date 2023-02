As an American citizen, I am gratified to hear that a Georgia special grand jury has recommended indictments against more than a dozen people for election fraud. But as a former prosecutor, I am mortified that a grand juror is talking about it publicly. On Tuesday, Emily Kohrs, the foreperson of…



#georgia #emilykohrs #fultoncounty #rudygiuliani #lindseygraham #rsc #markmeadows #donaldtrumps #bradraffensperger #trump