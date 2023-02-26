Revealed: FC Barcelona Rejected And Overlooked New Real Madrid Striker Alvaro

Real Madrid striker Alvaro Rodriguez is the new talk of Spanish football. But as revealed this week, FC Barcelona overlooked and rejected the half-Catalan sensation when he was right under their noses. Brought off the bench by manager Carlo Ancelotti for the second La Liga matchday running, Alvaro…



#alvarorodriguez #spanish #barcelona #carloancelotti #laliga #osasuna #viniciusjr #marcoasensio #losblancos #atleticomadrid