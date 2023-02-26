Migrant boat breaks apart off Italy; dozens dead, 80 survive

Watch VideoAt least 43 migrants died when their overcrowded wooden boat smashed into rocky reefs and broke apart off southern Italy before dawn Sunday, the Italian coast guard said. Survivors reportedly indicated that dozens more could be missing.
"As of now, 80 persons were recovered alive, some of whom succeeded in reaching...
Watch VideoAt least 43 migrants died when their overcrowded wooden boat smashed into rocky reefs and broke apart off southern Italy before dawn Sunday, the Italian coast guard said. Survivors reportedly indicated that dozens more could be missing.