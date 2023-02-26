Michigan power line work continues, California gets breather

Watch VideoSome Michigan residents faced a fourth straight day in the dark on Sunday as crews continued working to restore power to more than 175,000 homes and businesses in the Detroit metropolitan area following last week's ice storm.
Leah Thomas, whose home north of Detroit in the suburb of Beverly Hills lost power...
