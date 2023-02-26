Reports: Barry Trotz To Succeed Retiring David Poile As Nashville Predators’ GM

For the first time in the history of their franchise, the Nashville Predators are getting set to have someone other than David Poile in their general manager’s chair. According to reports on Sunday from Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet and Paul Skrbina of The Tennessean, Poile plans to retire at the…



#nashvillepredators #davidpoile #paulskrbina #tennessean #poile #nashville #predators #barrytrotz #washingtoncapitals #trotz