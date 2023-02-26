David Poile retiring as Nashville Predators' general manager; Barry Trotz will take over
David Poile, a U.S. Hockey Hall of Famer, will be replaced by former Predators coach Barry Trotz, third-winningest coach in NHL history, on July 1.
Poile has been the Predators' GM since the franchise was established in 1997
Nashville general manager David Poile is retiring after 26 seasons with the team, sources told ESPN on Sunday, confirming earlier..