David Poile retiring as Nashville Predators' general manager; Barry Trotz will take over

David Poile retiring as Nashville Predators' general manager; Barry Trotz will take over

USATODAY.com

Published

David Poile, a U.S. Hockey Hall of Famer, will be replaced by former Predators coach Barry Trotz, third-winningest coach in NHL history, on July 1.

Full Article