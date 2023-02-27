The Margin: A shower of stuffed animals: Watch Turkish soccer fans pelt the pitch with toys for kids affected by devastating quakes
Sports fans generally are not supposed to throw objects onto the field of play. But Sunday was different. In a touching display of sympathy and charity, fans of the Turkish soccer club Beşiktaş on Sunday pelted the pitch with thousands of stuffed animals and other soft toys for children affected…
