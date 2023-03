LONDON -- Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday poured cold water on current premier Rishi Sunak’s new Brexit deal with the European Union, saying he would “find it hard” to vote for it in Parliament. Johnson said he hoped Sunak’s deal would work, but argued that that it did not…



