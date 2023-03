Kelly Clarkson was reunited with her 2019 The Voice team member, Jej Vinson, when the singer returned for season 23 — this time in a group. The trio, called Sheer Element, took the stage for the blind auditions on Tuesday (March 7), where they delivered a sleek rendition of Silk Sonic’s “Leave the…



#kellyclarkson #voice #jejvinson #sheerelement #silksonics #chancerapper #niallhoran #teamkelly #clarkson #jej