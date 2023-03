After nearly 10 years on Netflix, comedy “New Girl” will be leaving the streaming service to get a new dual home on Hulu and Peacock. “New Girl” will be available on Hulu and Peacock beginning April 17, 2023. Under a shared agreement between Disney and NBCUniversal, Peacock and Hulu will share…



#netflix #hulu #peacock #huluandpeacock #disney #nbcuniversal #zooeydeschanel #deschanel #jakejohnson #maxgreenfield