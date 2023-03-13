Regulators seize New York-based Signature Bank

ViewJust two days after shutting down Silicon Valley Bank, regulators announced Sunday that the New York-based Signature Bank had been seized, citing a "systemic risk exemption."
With more than $110 billion in assets and deposits of over $88 billion as of December 31, 2022, Signature Bank becomes the third-largest bank...
ViewJust two days after shutting down Silicon Valley Bank, regulators announced Sunday that the New York-based Signature Bank had been seized, citing a "systemic risk exemption."