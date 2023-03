Independent studio A24 was the big winner at Sunday's Academy Awards, taking nine awards out of its 18 nominations, including best picture and all four acting prizes. The studio's "Everything Everywhere All at Once" won seven Oscars, the most of the evening, including best picture. The…



#a24 #academyawards #oscars #michelleyeoh #kehuyquan #jamieleecurtis #brendanfraser #whale #miramax #hollywood