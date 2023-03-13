What the Director of 'Burt's Buzz' Learned While Making His Movie About a Reluctant Business Genius

There's a good chance that you know the Burt's Bees line of skincare products. But did you know that "Burt" was a real person and that he really had bees? In the incredible documentary, Burt's Buzz, now streaming for free on Entrepreneur TV, viewers meet Burt Shavitz, a reclusive, bee-loving man…



#entrepreneurtv #burtshavitz #bee #doc #entrepreneurstudio #jodyshapiro #bradgagegreat #bradgage #burtbees #isabellarossellini