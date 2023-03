"The Wire" star Lance Reddick, 60, died Friday, his publicist said. Police were called to a home in the Valley Village neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, around 9:30 a.m. "Acclaimed actor Lance Reddick passed away suddenly this morning from natural causes," his publicist Mia Hansen said.…



#lancereddick #valleyvillage #miahansen #baltimore #cedricdaniels #hbo #wire #charon #johnwick #chapter4