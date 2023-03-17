'The Wire,' 'John Wick' actor Lance Reddick dead at 60

ViewActor Lance Reddick, best known for his role in the HBO series "The Wire" and in films like the "John Wick" franchise, died "suddenly" of "natural causes" on Friday morning, his publicist confirmed.
Reddick's other credits include parts in "Bosch" and "Resident Evil" on Netflix.
Variety and TMZ reported that the...
ViewActor Lance Reddick, best known for his role in the HBO series "The Wire" and in films like the "John Wick" franchise, died "suddenly" of "natural causes" on Friday morning, his publicist confirmed.