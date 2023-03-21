'John Wick' press tour becomes impromptu wake for Lance Reddick: 'We lost our brother, and in a really sort of very shocking way'

Keanu Reeves and Laurence Fishburne were among the “John Wick: Chapter 4″ stars honoring Lance Reddick, their co-star who died unexpectedly last week, at the film’s Los Angeles premiere. “We lost our brother, and in a really sort of very shocking way. I think we’re all still in shock. “Life is,”…



#keanureeves #laurencefishburne #chapter4 #lancereddick #wire #reeves #miahansen #tributes #charon #continentalhotel