Everton faces a tough test at Chelsea this weekend but goes into the game in its highest league position in 2023. Sat in 15th place, Sean Dyche’s team still has plenty to do to fight its way out of the relegation scrap, but there has been some encouragement in the way the team has reacted to the…



#everton #chelsea #seandyches #dyche #franklampard #premierleague #arsenal #liverpool #jamestarkowski #dwightmcneil